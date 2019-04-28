Donate Now
ב"ה

Chabad of Poway
Stand with Chabad Poway

Help Chabad of Poway recover from tragedy

Goal: $250,000
$15,586 Total Raised
6% Complete
4
Days
:
2
Hours
:
57
Minutes
:
42
Seconds

Left to Maximize your impact!

$
Donate Now

Help us recover from tragedy

We are heartbroken and pained by the attack that took place on the last day of Pesach, during services, at Chabad of Poway, CA. This is an attack on all of us, and we grieve for the family of Lori Gilbert-Kaye who lost her life & pray for the recovery of Noya Dahan (Age 8), Alon Peretz and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who are injured. 

We thank all of those who checked in on us here & showed their care & support, as well as local law enforcement. 

We appreciate your support during this time of need.

This campaign is coordinated by Chabad of Poway, Chabad.org and Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters.

>>

Thank you to Our Donors

View All Donors

Chabad of Poway

16934 Chabad Way Poway, CA, 92064
858-451-0455

Powered by Chabad.org

Make a Donation

Your Donation

$

Personal Information

Payment Information

You will be taken to PayPal to complete your payment

Thank You!

You'll get an email confirmation in a moment. In the meantime, why not give your friends the chance to give?

Share on: